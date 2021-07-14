Mandy Rose Appears On This Week’s WWE NXT, Scouts Talent

Mandy Rose looks like she may be back in NXT, making an appearance on tonight’s show as she was seemingly scouting talent. Rose appeared on tonight’s episode during Sarray’s match with Gigi Dolan, appearing on the apron and briefly distracting both competitors. Sarray ended up picking up the win as Rose watched, and she nodded her head approvingly and walked away.

Later on the show, she appeared in a backstage segment walking up to Franky Monet, who had seemingly taken over the Robert Stone Brand after Aliyah attacked Stone and left in frustration after she and Jessi Kamea lost to Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Monet lured both Kamea and Stone to the back with her and seemed to be leading the trio when Rose walked up and commented that it looked like the Brand was under new management before she walked off.

Rose is currently on the Raw roster, where she has been teaming with Dana Brooke. She posted to Twitter after her first appearance on tonight’s show to say she’s back: