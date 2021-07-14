wrestling / News
Mandy Rose Appears On This Week’s WWE NXT, Scouts Talent
Mandy Rose looks like she may be back in NXT, making an appearance on tonight’s show as she was seemingly scouting talent. Rose appeared on tonight’s episode during Sarray’s match with Gigi Dolan, appearing on the apron and briefly distracting both competitors. Sarray ended up picking up the win as Rose watched, and she nodded her head approvingly and walked away.
Later on the show, she appeared in a backstage segment walking up to Franky Monet, who had seemingly taken over the Robert Stone Brand after Aliyah attacked Stone and left in frustration after she and Jessi Kamea lost to Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Monet lured both Kamea and Stone to the back with her and seemed to be leading the trio when Rose walked up and commented that it looked like the Brand was under new management before she walked off.
Rose is currently on the Raw roster, where she has been teaming with Dana Brooke. She posted to Twitter after her first appearance on tonight’s show to say she’s back:
I’m backkkk 🙋🏼♀️🙋🏼♀️🙋🏼♀️🙋🏼♀️ https://t.co/LBziO6mtww
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) July 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on John Cena’s Possible WWE SummerSlam Status
- Chris Jericho Recalls First Big Payoff Of His Wrestling Career, Talks Tracking Matches For Complete List Of Jericho Book
- Bruce Prichard On Bret Hart’s Reaction To Losing WWE Title At WrestleMania IX, Original Idea For Creation Of Monday Night RAW
- Chris Jericho Says AEW Tried to License Music From AC/DC and Van Halen