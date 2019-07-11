WWE News: Mandy Rose Does ASMR For Extreme Rules Promo, WWE Now on Kevin Owen’s Promo on Shane McMahon

– Mandy Rose is getting into your ears ASMR-style in the latest promo for Extreme Rules. You can see the promo below, which features Rose whispering right up until a spate of action at the end of the promo. Extreme Rules takes place this Sunday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on the WWE Network:

– The latest WWE Now video is online, with Ryan Pappolla taking a look at Kevin Owen’s promo against Shane McMahon on this week’s episode of Smackdown, as well as reactions to the promo: