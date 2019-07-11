wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose Does ASMR For Extreme Rules Promo, WWE Now on Kevin Owen’s Promo on Shane McMahon
July 11, 2019 | Posted by
– Mandy Rose is getting into your ears ASMR-style in the latest promo for Extreme Rules. You can see the promo below, which features Rose whispering right up until a spate of action at the end of the promo. Extreme Rules takes place this Sunday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on the WWE Network:
.@WWE_MandyRose talks EXTREME-ly close about the carnage that awaits at @WWE #ExtremeRules, streaming LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/VcNGIYNoLz
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2019
– The latest WWE Now video is online, with Ryan Pappolla taking a look at Kevin Owen’s promo against Shane McMahon on this week’s episode of Smackdown, as well as reactions to the promo:
More Trending Stories
- Details On Why Nikki Cross Was Added To Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley At Extreme Rules
- Chris Jericho on How Close He Got to Being Named He-Man in Mexico, Rejecting His First-Ever Gimmick
- Jim Ross on Why AEW Isn’t Competition to WWE, What Happened to Attitude Era-Level Audiences
- R-Truth Says Talents Come Up With Their Own Ideas for the 24/7 Title, on How Entertaining the Fans Is His Forte