Mandy Rose Beats Sonya Deville in Loser Leaves WWE Match at SummerSlam (Pics, Video)

Sonya Deville’s demand for a Loser Leaves WWE match against Mandy Rose backfired against her on tonight’s SummerSlam. Rose defeated Deville in the No Disqualification match to send Deville off of WWE TV for the time being. You can check out pics and video from the match below.

Deville has spent the last week in the headlines after a man allegedly attempted to kidnap her following months of disturbing and threatening messages toward her. He has been charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief. It has been speculated — though not confirmed — that the move is designed to give Deville a break from WWE television in light of the situation.

