Mandy Rose Beats Sonya Deville in Loser Leaves WWE Match at SummerSlam (Pics, Video)
Sonya Deville’s demand for a Loser Leaves WWE match against Mandy Rose backfired against her on tonight’s SummerSlam. Rose defeated Deville in the No Disqualification match to send Deville off of WWE TV for the time being. You can check out pics and video from the match below.
Deville has spent the last week in the headlines after a man allegedly attempted to kidnap her following months of disturbing and threatening messages toward her. He has been charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief. It has been speculated — though not confirmed — that the move is designed to give Deville a break from WWE television in light of the situation.
The intensity is real.@SonyaDevilleWWE battles @WWE_MandyRose with their CAREERS on the line RIGHT NOW at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/WbwevOHNFi
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 23, 2020
ALL. BUSINESS.@WWE_MandyRose vs. @SonyaDevilleWWE is streaming LIVE RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork … and the loser LEAVES @WWE! #SummerSlam ▶️ https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/TxqMFzqQ4C
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 23, 2020
We are all witnesses … to a new @WWE_MandyRose. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/H5f1OC2au7
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 23, 2020
Good luck getting out of this, @WWE_MandyRose.#SummerSlam @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/1hBm33Gcwt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 23, 2020
😱 LOOK OUT 😱#SummerSlam @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/As9sz14NSl
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
A triumphant @WWE_MandyRose …
A distraught @SonyaDevilleWWE …
Sonya Deville now has to LEAVE WWE 😳 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/dpr2yruXva
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
