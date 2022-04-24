wrestling / News

Mandy Rose in a Bikini, Carmella on Her Honeymoon Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

April 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mandy Rose WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s photos include Carmella sharing some honeymoon pictures, Mandy Rose getting some sun in a bikini, Maryse and The Miz showing off their new dog, Cora Jade, Angel with his cat, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

