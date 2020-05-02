wrestling / News

Mandy Rose Shows Off Bruise and Cut From Sonya Deville Attack on SmackDown, Deville Responds

May 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mandy Rose got messed up during Sonya Deville’s attack of her during Smackdown, and took to Twitter to show it off and comment. Deville came out during the Money in the Bank qualifier between Rose and Carmella and distracted Rose, leading to her loss. Afterward she assaulted Rose at ringside, and Rose shared a picture of a bruise and cut she got during the segment.

After Rose said, “I took your best beating and that’s all I got? You’re in trouble u jealous bitch,” Deville replied:

