In the latest episode of the Power Alphas podcast (via Fightful), Mandy Rose noted that Tiffany Stratton recently used a line of hers in a promo, and teased confronting her over it. She also praised Stratton for her ability. The line in question was, “Put some respect on my name,” which Stratton used during an episode of WWE Smackdown.

Rose said: “Another little that just happened, Friday Night SmackDown, someone, a new champion named Tiffany Stratton, used my slogan [laughs]. ‘Put some respect on my name.’ I wasn’t even watching it, and I got so many tweets about it. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ I saw the clip, and this bitch even used the same kind of tone [laughs]. I was like, ‘Hold on a second, I thought we were cool.’ I put her over. Listen, we can admire each other, we can respect, we can look up to, but we can’t take our words from each other. It was kind of funny because she used it at the end of her promo. People actually put the two videos side-by-side, and it was kind of weird because it was a video when I said it and when she said it, and it was almost the same. Obviously, we’ve gotten the whole comparison thing, Tiffany and I, our looks and other things I guess. A lot of people are talking, and they’re mentioning…they almost think her saying that was a little wink-wink. Is Mother coming? I’m Mother [laughs]. They’re calling me Mother on Twitter. There’s a lot of tweets out there, a lot of chatter about if I’ll make a Rumble return. Some new champions. Obviously, Tiffany Stratton is new, so congratulations to Tiffy, but don’t use my words, honey [laughs]. I’ll make that very clear, but that’s okay. But I commend you, and I think you’re doing amazing. So I’ll put you over, but again, don’t use my words [laughs]. I think she’s a great athlete, and I’m not just putting her over because I’ve done that before, but I think she’s incredible, she’s always very nice to me. So again, I’m just gonna say, keep my words out of your mouth [laughs], unless you want a little Mandy Rose action. Trust me, I can get to…where’s SmackDown on Friday? [Laughs].”