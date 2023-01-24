– The New York Post spoke to former WWE Superstar and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, who discussed her release from WWE that took place last month. Rose spoke at length about her release from the company and being caught off guard by her title loss. Below are some highlights:

Mandy Rose on the night she lost the WWE title: “For me to lose the title on such a whim on a random Tuesday night with zero storytelling and zero promotion leading up to the match was a shocker. I was very caught off guard.”

On what she was told upon her WWE release: “I wasn’t told about racy images. I wasn’t told about anything else. I was told about the subscription-based platform.”

On how WWE once reposted an image of her wearing nothing but her two title belts: “What’s the definition of racy? The photo of me with two titles – I was completely naked underneath, that’s considered a racy photo, right?”

On needing to look out for herself: “I am grateful and very humbled with everything I’ve done and made at the company [WWE], but in today’s day and age, there are so many other avenues and so many other marketing opportunities, it’s like why can’t I do both? At the end of the day I’m the only one watching out for myself and my career. Everyone’s replaceable in our business – it’s true.”

The report by The New York Post noted that WWE did not return multiple requests for comments on the story. The report stated that under WWE’s third-party platform ban, WWE Superstars were banned from using platforms such as Cameo, Twitch, and other third-party platforms “without receiving WWE permission in writing.” As noted, it was announced that Mandy Rose made $1 millionf from her FanTime subscription site last month.