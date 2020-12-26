Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke On Being Paired Together, Feeling Lost Before They Got Paired Up

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke are teaming together on Raw now, and the two discussed their pairing on the latest Chasing Glory. The two appeared on the latest episode of the show and shared their thoughts on being paired up and feeling a little bit lost in their singles runs before they began working together, plus more. Highlights are below:

Rose on being put in another tag team: “It was kinda unexpected, to be honest. We — I just got out of a tag team with Sonya, and I was gonna, I thought I was gonna be a singles competitor, you know, for a little while at least. You never know what’s going to happen. And then, got traded to Raw, we both did before the draft..”

Brooke on their being drafted to Raw at the same time: “No reasoning or explanation, we were off TV for a little bit of time. And everything goes through your head, everything. You start to think about, ‘Why? When, how, what did I do? What happened?’ And you know, it was constant. It was during this pandemic too where you just never knew what was going to happen. So, I wasn’t asking a lot of questions. You know, I put all my faith out there and just let it happen.”

Brooke on their being paired up: “Honestly, if I had to be in a tag team? And I’m not just saying this, I’d want it to be with her. We’ve gone through so many similar situations. We’ve done a lot of things in our life that are relatable as far as the fitness world, the fitness industry. Our similar interests, what we like. How silly — we’re super silly outside of work, too. We like to have fun, and we’re so outgoing. And she– I started a couple years earlier than her, and I remember her in the Tough Enough tryouts. And I actually came to train the girls. It was her and Sara Lee. And I came, it was a late, late night with Billy Gunn. He was training the girls, and I was trying to move around with them, and I was like, ‘She has everything it takes to be here.’ Like as far as looks, appeal, everything.”

Rose on being worried about her status before being paired with Brooke: “Like you said, I was a little bit — not discouraged to be in another tag team. But I was a little bit like, I was worried, like, ‘Well, is everything ok? Did I not have a good match, or did something happen?’ Because that was kind of what the plan was. But we all know that plans change day by day. So, I was just wasn’t getting answers, and I wanted clarity of like, ‘What’s going on?’ So, when finally they told us we were going to be in a tag team, I was like, ‘Oh, okay good. It’s something, you know?’ I just want to be on TV, I just got off [having] one of the biggest matches in my career and a win. I want to run with this, whatever it may be.”

