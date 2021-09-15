Mandy Rose Debuts New Look on WWE NXT (Pics, Video)

Mandy Rose has a new look to her and she debuted it on this week’s WWE NXT. Rose, who has been wearing a face mask following an angle in which she supposedly injured her face a few weeks ago, came out tonight during Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne’s match with Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter to help her allies.

After the match ended by DQ, Sarray came out to make the save. That turned the bout into a six-woman tag team match, with Mandy getting the win on Kayden Carter. You can see some pics from the matches below: