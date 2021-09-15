wrestling / News
Mandy Rose Debuts New Look on WWE NXT (Pics, Video)
Mandy Rose has a new look to her and she debuted it on this week’s WWE NXT. Rose, who has been wearing a face mask following an angle in which she supposedly injured her face a few weeks ago, came out tonight during Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne’s match with Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter to help her allies.
After the match ended by DQ, Sarray came out to make the save. That turned the bout into a six-woman tag team match, with Mandy getting the win on Kayden Carter. You can see some pics from the matches below:
🖤 🥀 #WWENXT @jacyjaynewwe @gigidolin_wwe pic.twitter.com/pNQGKZrLqE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 15, 2021
NOT @KORcombat! Someone stop this right now! #WWENXT @PeteDunneYxB @RidgeWWE pic.twitter.com/6g2ATPORBc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 15, 2021
Do you love it? #WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/lkYnTaEq2x
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 15, 2021
New hair, who dis?@WWE_MandyRose unveils a new hairstyle and brings chaos to the #WWENXT ring. @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe @KacyCatanzaro @wwekayden @SarrayWWE pic.twitter.com/AEfKkdZLfo
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2021
Brunette @WWE_MandyRose >>>#WWENXT @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/5Iq1pj8nq9
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2021
.@WWE_MandyRose 2.0. the best @WWE_MandyRose? 👑 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/44S3Mwv9Wt
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 15, 2021
New #WWENXT. New hair. New Mandy Rose. 🌹 🤎
.@WWE_MandyRose @gigidolin_wwe & @jacyjaynewwe made a giant statement on @WWENXT 2.0! pic.twitter.com/ZZRns3AkcQ
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2021
