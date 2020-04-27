Mandy Rose Didn’t Expect Otis Storyline To Get So Popular

In an interview with TV Insider, Mandy Rose said that she didn’t expect her storyline with Otis, which is still ongoing in WWE, to be as popular as it is. Here are highlights:

On filming their big moment in an empty arena: “It was obviously a different environment and something none of us were used to. We just had to adapt. It was a little upsetting at first to not have the crowd be there to enjoy it, but the show must go on. All of us as sports entertainers in WWE were all used to adapting to the circumstances and whatever we have to do to put on a show for our fans. Putting smiles on people’s faces is what we do. I was happy with how it resonated so well with fans. Everyone has loved the whole story and the final moments with Otis and I at the end. I think the overall feedback I got was just what a happy moment and genuine response from everyone during such a tough time we’re in right now.”

On the popularity of the story: “I don’t think we thought it was going to be such a big story. We never anticipated it being this big. But once we started, I remember the segment before Christmas with Otis and I backstage with the whole ham as a gift. I remember giving him the kiss on the cheek, and everyone on social media were like, ‘Oh my God!’ The crowd. I could hear them. We had a feeling then we had something good. I’m really grateful for it all.”

On her feud with Sonya Deville: “I would literally do everything with Sonya. We travel. We used to live together. We were best friends inside and outside the ring. It’s a pivotal and crazy moment in our careers. I think after SmackDown and having such a good promo segment, it makes it so much better because there is so much realness to it. People actually feel it. I think that the best segments are the ones fans can really feel the emotions. We’re the closest duo I feel like in WWE and shown that since Tough Enough. I think it’s going to be really good going forward.”