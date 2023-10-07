Mandy Rose Didn’t See Anything Wrong With Running A Side Business In WWE

In an interview with Power Alphas (via Fightful), Mandy Rose spoke about her Fantime side business while she was in WWE, questioning what was wrong about doing it. The Fantime account, which featured more risque photos of Rose, resulted in her release from the company.

She said: “I can’t explain what made me do this. I’ve always been business savvy, I’ve always had my independent business on the side, my skin care line, our [Her and Tino Sabbatelli] business that we’re in together. My biggest thing, from the moment that I first started with WWE, is that I always wanted to make sure that I have my brand, I build my brand, I build my social media, so I know I have something when this is all over. Plan for the future because I know they don’t do much of that. I always had that vision of ‘what can I get into here? What can I do here? Am I allowed to do this?’ Out of most of the women, I would say I was always trying to do different things, and everyone knows that. Why not? What’s wrong with doing that? What’s wrong with me trying to have a side business and make more money and build my brand, but also, it’s going to help your brand as well as a collaboration. The bigger I get, I’m on different things, wouldn’t you guys want to use that as well? I never understood all that, but that’s okay. I did extremely well on my FanTime platform, I get released, I do extremely well. It is kind of silly, but that’s what the headline was. People wanted to see what was going on. Obviously, that’s just how it worked out and panned out. We couldn’t plan this if we tried. I’m grateful and blessed. It’s all about owning your own brand and that’s why I went on Tamron Hall. We do so much for ourselves and train so hard and work, and the grind, but at the end of the day, if you’re giving everything to everyone else and not owning your own brand and monetizing from it, what do you have? You’ll get used and abused. This isn’t just wrestling, it’s any federation or sport.“