WWE News: Mandy Rose Teases Showing a Different Side Of Herself at SummerSlam, Top 10 Humiliating Post-Match Taunts

– Mandy Rose is ready for Sonya Deville at SummerSlam, and took to Twitter to fire some shots at her former best friend. Rose is set to face Deville in a Hair vs. Hair match at the PPV and posted the following, teasing a “different side” of herself at the show:

You think you saw a different side of Mandy two weeks ago? Oh hunny you ain’t seen nothing yet. Trust me when I tell you I will end you at Summerslam and finally shut your annoying ass once and for all. https://t.co/2DYhTeq8b5 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 15, 2020

You keep talking about insecurities, don’t u think ur the one with all the insecurities? You came after your best friend first bc why? She was getting more attention? You’re delusional. At least ur new nickname will actually make sense now #BaldDaddy 🧑🏻‍🦲 https://t.co/MLa0frwntp — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 15, 2020

– The latest WWE Top 10 is online, looking at humiliating post-match taunts: