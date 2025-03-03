Mandy Rose Discusses The Rise Of Jey Uso In WWE

Mandy Rose, on her Power Alphas Podcast (per Wrestling Inc), expressed her admiration for Jey Uso’s current success in WWE, acknowledging his popularity and drive following his 2025 Royal Rumble win. Here are the highlights:

On Uso’s success: “I’m very happy for him [Jey] because that man has come a long way, and everyone said it, even Big E mentioned it on commentary after the show, on the panel,” she said. “Just basically seeing how far he’s come, in the essence of like, he didn’t … he wasn’t always the ‘star,’ when you think about it. He was in a tag team with his brother, obviously Jimmy, and they were amazing tag team partners. But to see him come this far … that man is over. I don’t know if I’ve seen someone over as much as he is in a very long time. I mean, yeah, he is over with the crowd to the point of like, I think his merch sales are way, way up there. I’ve heard the Yeet thing has totally gone viral in that world.”

On forcing WWE’s hand: “Kudos to him because I love stories like that. I love guys and girls that, like, really all of a sudden, just out of nowhere, and kind of did it on their own. They didn’t have the company behind them so much, backing them, where other people they like to shove down people’s throats.”