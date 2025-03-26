Mandy Rose Disputes Stephanie Vaquer Being First Double Women’s Champion In NXT

Mandy Rose doesn’t agree with the notion of Stephanie Vaquer being labeled the first double women’s champion in NXT. Vaquer currently holds both the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s North American Championship, having defeated Giulia for the Women’s Title at NXT Roadblock. WWE has referred to her as the first double women’s champion on the brand as a result.

It appears that Rose disagrees with that notion, as she retweeted a post from a use on Twitter showing pics of both Vaquer with her titles and Rose holding the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT UK Women’s Championship. Rose commented on the fan saying that she and not Vaquer was the first, saying:

“Haha yea it’s pretty pathetic isn’t it!! Thanks for the recognition tho! Appreciate you!!”

Of note, Rose was not a double champion. She won a match that unified the NXT Women’s and NXT UK Women’s Champion into one title and so she was never recognized as the holder of two titles simultaneously.

Vaquer successfully defended both championships in separate matches on last night’s NXT.