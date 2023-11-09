Mandy Rose Doesn’t Agree With Comparisons To Tiffany Stratton, Praises Stratton’s Progress

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Mandy Rose praised WWE NXT’s Tiffany Stratton and addressed fan comparisons between Stratton and herself. She noted that she doesn’t agree with those comparisons and Stratton is her own person.

She said: “Obviously I love what Tiffany Stratton has done since I’ve been away from there. I think there were some comparisons with them trying to make her like me, which I don’t agree with. I think she’s her own person. We all can be compared to people, like I love being compared to Trish Stratus, but I am my own person as well. So I think she’s an incredible athlete. Even when I was training over there, the way she was progressively getting better so fast, it was wild. So I definitely see that. I just think there’s so many women right now that are arriving. Some of these girls, I remember training, they just got there, and now they’re having these amazing matches. It’s crazy to see, which is awesome.“