Mandy Rose Has Enjoyed Her Time Since WWE Release, Not Sure About Potential Return

Mandy Rose has been keeping herself busy since her WWE release, and she says she’s been enjoying her post-wrestling period. Rose was of course released from the company back in December over content she was posting to her FanTime account, and she appeared on I95 Rock’s The Ethan, Lou & Large Dave Show to talk about what she’s been up to since. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On her current projects: “I’m on a little bit of a different path now, I’m in a little transitional phase. I’m no longer with the WWE right now. Not to say that I won’t wrestle in the future, I’m not really sure, but I’m taking a break right now and I’m focusing on my skincare line, my other brands, DaMandyz Donutz, helping out at my dad’s deli, I have some plans in the works that I want to help out with them and do some things. My dad is pretty old school, so I want to revamp a little bit. I have some ideas. I’m really busy on my exclusive fan site, FanTime, I get to really engage with my fans. It’s been awesome. I can’t complain, it’s been great.”

On whether she could see herself back in wrestling: “It’s hard to say right now because I am enjoying my time being home and being able to come up to New York and be with my family and hang out at my dad’s deli and just have the time because our schedules are crazy (in wrestling). I’m not going to say it’s in my past and I’ll never go back to it, but I will say right now, I’m really enjoying the time and doing a lot of other things. Eventually, I want to start a family one day and it’s a little hard in the wrestling world. You can still do it. I don’t know what the future brings. I don’t want to say I’ll never go back because it’s an amazing sport, I love it, and the last year and a half I really brought my character and put a lot of equity in my name, which I’m very grateful for.”