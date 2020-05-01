Mandy Rose Excited For Chance to Be in Money in the Bank, Talks Vince McMahon’s Approachability

Mandy Rose discussed her upcoming Money in the Bank qualifier match and more in a new interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet. The highlights are below:

On the women’s Money in the Bank match: “Obviously, with times like this, we have to get creative and try to think of some innovative ways. I’m really excited to have a qualifying match, obviously, tomorrow on SmackDown against Carmella. I look to go forward with that and hopefully win and go on to the Money in the Bank ladder match because I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. I don’t even know how it’s setup or anything. I just think it’s going to be creative and definitely entertaining.”

On WWE’s cinematic matches: “I love them, too. I think it’s awesome. The Boneyard Match and the WrestleMania stuff was really cool to watch. I felt like I was very invested. It was cool. We’re not just sports, we’re actually entertainment as well and I feel like it shows another side of our characters. It shows sides that maybe some characters aren’t able to portray as much. Maybe they feel it more when they’re in this cinematic environment type thing. But I think it’s really cool and I would love to be a part of it.”

On how much creative input she and Deville had on their segments: “Yeah. We’ve actually had a good amount of creative input on this whole story. I think it’s been awesome because we’ve all put our brains into it and our creative side with all of us involved, even Dolph Ziggler. He’s been in the business for a while and he’s got some really great ideas. I just think, as a team, between the writers, producers and us as talent, we’ve put together such an amazing story and everything has played out really well. I think it was December when this whole thing started. It’s been really cool and the longest, most successful story I’ve been in so far, just as far as how it’s resonated so well with the fans. I’m just really grateful for it.”

On how approachable Vince McMahon is: “Yeah, from my standpoint, for sure. He’s always been pretty approachable ever since the first time I was able to get a little meeting with him a couple years ago. He’s super sweet and obviously he’s Vince McMahon, so everyone is a little bit scared in the beginning. He’s a little intimidating, of course. But he’s so easy to talk to and he was so happy with everything, the way it all came about. He knows how to handle these types of stories, obviously. He’s so good at what he does. But he was really appreciative that I had this idea and I’m really appreciative that we actually followed through and went with it and that it was such a success.”

On feud with a close friend in Sonya Deville: “We’re continuing on keeping our business, of course, and we’re doing content separately and making sure we’re still giving our fans what we’re been doing for the past two years with Damandyz Donutz. Hopefully one day we get back together. Who knows? We can continue our journey with Damandyz Donutz and having our store that we always talked about, but it’s definitely a struggle. She was like a sister to me. It’s been a bit of a struggle with being no longer being best friends.”