wrestling / News

Mandy Rose Fires Back At Troll Commenting About Her Weight In Video

May 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Mandy Rose Sacs Image Credit: WWE

Mandy Rose pushed back at a social media user who decided to make a joke about her figure in a video. Rose posted a video about her doing some wrestling training to Twitter on Tuesday and a user posted to make a crack suggesting that she was pregnant. Rose responded to the post this morning, as you can see below.

Rose wrote:

“Lmaooo wow…when you think twitter hate can’t get any worse. It was bulking season bro.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mandy Rose, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading