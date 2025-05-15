wrestling / News
Mandy Rose Fires Back At Troll Commenting About Her Weight In Video
Mandy Rose pushed back at a social media user who decided to make a joke about her figure in a video. Rose posted a video about her doing some wrestling training to Twitter on Tuesday and a user posted to make a crack suggesting that she was pregnant. Rose responded to the post this morning, as you can see below.
Rose wrote:
“Lmaooo wow…when you think twitter hate can’t get any worse. It was bulking season bro.”
Watch full video out now exclusively on @watchOFTV 🔗 🤼 ⤵️😜https://t.co/TFzXTF2uob pic.twitter.com/jKwwQJKDqw
— Mandy (@mandysacs) May 13, 2025
Lmaooo wow … when u think twitter hate can’t get any worse … it was BULKING season bro 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/Zd9N9LkS50
— Mandy (@mandysacs) May 14, 2025
