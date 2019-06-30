wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose Shares Fitness App Photo Shoot Pics, Miz Day, Top 10 Undertaker Unlikely Alliances
– Mandy Rose has launched her new fitness app, Fit with Mandy, and posted behind-the-scenes photos from her photo shoot for it on Instagram.
#BTS of my shoot from yesterday with @perbernalphoto filming for my #FITWITHMANDYAPP 🎥💪🏼‼️🤸♀️ – Check it out! It’s a 12 week at-home program you can literally do in your living room with very minimal equipment! I love training and lifting heavy but we all know sometimes we get bored of the same routine & our bodies need change at times for specific goals. That is why I created this APP and this specific program bc I want exercising and living a healthy life to be fun and easily accessible to anyone! #NoExcuses (LINK IN BIO) #FitWithMandy #Mandyrose https://Mandy.plankk.com
– Miz announced on Twitter that his high school will be hosting “Mike The Miz Day”: “How fitting is it that the same place I dreamed of being The Miz everyday is going to host #MikeTheMizDay. I’m humbled, honored, and so excited to celebrate with the Parma community at my alma mater Normandy High School on July 3rd! You’re all invited! See you there!”
How fitting is it that the same place I dreamed of being The Miz everyday is going to host #MikeTheMizDay. I’m humbled, honored, and so excited to celebrate with the Parma community at my alma mater Normandy High School on July 3rd! You’re all invited! See you there! pic.twitter.com/fU7czRbBDp
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) June 30, 2019
– The Undertaker’s Top 10 most unlikely alliances.
