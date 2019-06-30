wrestling / News

WWE News: Mandy Rose Shares Fitness App Photo Shoot Pics, Miz Day, Top 10 Undertaker Unlikely Alliances

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
– Mandy Rose has launched her new fitness app, Fit with Mandy, and posted behind-the-scenes photos from her photo shoot for it on Instagram.

– Miz announced on Twitter that his high school will be hosting “Mike The Miz Day”: “How fitting is it that the same place I dreamed of being The Miz everyday is going to host #MikeTheMizDay. I’m humbled, honored, and so excited to celebrate with the Parma community at my alma mater Normandy High School on July 3rd! You’re all invited! See you there!”

– The Undertaker’s Top 10 most unlikely alliances.

