WWE News: Mandy Rose Shares Fitness App Photo Shoot Pics, Miz Day, Top 10 Undertaker Unlikely Alliances

– Mandy Rose has launched her new fitness app, Fit with Mandy, and posted behind-the-scenes photos from her photo shoot for it on Instagram.

– Miz announced on Twitter that his high school will be hosting “Mike The Miz Day”: “How fitting is it that the same place I dreamed of being The Miz everyday is going to host #MikeTheMizDay. I’m humbled, honored, and so excited to celebrate with the Parma community at my alma mater Normandy High School on July 3rd! You’re all invited! See you there!”

How fitting is it that the same place I dreamed of being The Miz everyday is going to host #MikeTheMizDay. I’m humbled, honored, and so excited to celebrate with the Parma community at my alma mater Normandy High School on July 3rd! You’re all invited! See you there! pic.twitter.com/fU7czRbBDp — The Miz (@mikethemiz) June 30, 2019

– The Undertaker’s Top 10 most unlikely alliances.