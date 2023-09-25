Mandy Rose Says She’s A Free Agent, Is Financially Doing Well

In an interview with TMZ (via Fightful), Mandy Rose confirmed that she is now a free agent, although she noted she’s doing well financially. After her exit from WWE, Rose switched from her FanTime website to Onlyfans, after previously making $1 million from FanTime.

She said: “Financially, I’ve been doing really well. Personally and mentally, I’ve been doing amazing. I have so much more time to spend with my family and get involved with more things that I never thought I would get involved in. It’s been awesome. I always tell people, ‘WWE is an amazing platform, I am forever grateful, but it’s not the end all be all, and there are amazing opportunities afterward.’ After seeing stuff today [WWE releases], I always tell everyone, ‘there are so many opportunities out there.’ I feel for people that did get released because that’s not the phone call you want at the end of the day. I have a lot of connections and I always tell them, ‘You can call me, I have all the hookups. If you want to go my route, it’s been amazing.’ I can’t complain. I do miss performing, I miss the camaraderie, I miss that adrenaline rush, for sure, I can’t sit here and say I don’t miss it. However, I am keeping myself super busy to not have to think about it as much. I don’t know about the future. I am a free agent now. If the right call comes around and I feel like making an appearance and coming back to any wrestling federation out there, I’m not saying it’s a ‘no,’ but right now I’m pretty busy. It has to be the right call.“