Mandy Rose Graces Cover of Maxim Australia
– WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is featured on the cover for the October 2019 issue of Maxim Australia. You can check out a photo of the cover that Mandy Rose shared on Twitter.
Mandy Rose tweeted, “So extremely happy and honored right now!! This has always been a bucket list for me and a huge goal, I’ve always wanted to be on the cover of #MAXIM and it actually happened! Maxim Australia, Thanks to everyone that helped made this happen! Photography by @shannonlaurine.”
