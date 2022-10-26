wrestling / News
Mandy Rose Hits One Year as WWE NXT Women’s Champion
October 26, 2022 | Posted by
Mandy Rose has hit a milestone in her run as NXT Women’s Champion, as she has officially held the title for a year. She won the belt at NXT Halloween Havoc last year, defeating Raquel Rodriguez on October 26, 2021. She now has the third-longest reign in the title’s history, behind Asuka (510 days) and Shayna Baszler (416 days).
As noted, Toxic Attraction will celebrate the achievement on next week’s episode of NXT.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of Heat With The Rock, Talks Making Amends When He Came Back in 2002
- Wardlow on How the Locker Room Atmosphere Has Improved Backstage in AEW
- Bret Hart on How He Wanted to Dye His Hair Pink and Style It in a Mohawk