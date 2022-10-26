wrestling / News

Mandy Rose Hits One Year as WWE NXT Women’s Champion

October 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mandy Rose Image Credit: WWE

Mandy Rose has hit a milestone in her run as NXT Women’s Champion, as she has officially held the title for a year. She won the belt at NXT Halloween Havoc last year, defeating Raquel Rodriguez on October 26, 2021. She now has the third-longest reign in the title’s history, behind Asuka (510 days) and Shayna Baszler (416 days).

As noted, Toxic Attraction will celebrate the achievement on next week’s episode of NXT.

