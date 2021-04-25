wrestling / News

Mandy Rose in Bikini, Lana at WM 37, Becky Lynch, Carmella Top Superstar Instagram Photos

April 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mandy Rose’s Mandy Rose WWE Smackdown

WWE.com released the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for this week. This week’s picks include Braun Strowman with his new pitbull puppy, Mandy Rose in a bikini, Becky Lynch wearing Sami Zayn’s “Dancing Man” charity t-shirt, Lana at WrestleMania 37, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Bayley with referee Alex Goldstein, The Miz with Maryse, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.

