Mandy Rose in Bikini, Lana at WM 37, Becky Lynch, Carmella Top Superstar Instagram Photos
April 25, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE.com released the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for this week. This week’s picks include Braun Strowman with his new pitbull puppy, Mandy Rose in a bikini, Becky Lynch wearing Sami Zayn’s “Dancing Man” charity t-shirt, Lana at WrestleMania 37, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Bayley with referee Alex Goldstein, The Miz with Maryse, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
