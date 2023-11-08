Mandy Rose Isn’t Sure If She Will Return To The Ring, Says It Would Take The Right Phone Call

During a Q&A on her Instagram (via Fightful), Mandy Rose was asked about her in-ring future and she noted that she’s not sure if she will return to the ring at all.

She said: “I don’t know when I’ll be returning to the ring. Not really sure if I’ll be returning to the ring. Not really sure if I’m not going to be returning to the ring. It’s really up in the air. I know it’s not the best answer, but it’s all I can say right now. I am enjoying my life, my freedom, my time. When you’re wrestling and on the road, it takes a toll on you, and I have to be committed to that if I want to get back into it, so we’ll see. I was on the road for like eight years and it was a blessing.”

When asked about AEW or TNA, she added: “I don’t know. If the right phone calls comes around, maybe.”