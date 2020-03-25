Mandy Rose Joins This Week’s After the Bell

– WWE.com has announced that Mandy Rose will be joining After the Bell as this week’s guest for host Corey Graves. The show debuts online tomorrow. You can check out the full announcement below.

Mandy Rose guest stars on WWE After the Bell

Be still, Corey Graves’ beating heart: Mandy Rose is the guest star on the newest episode of WWE After the Bell.

God’s Greatest Creation — and long the object of Graves’ affections from afar on the SmackDown commentary desk — is giving her full origin story. Mandy will discuss how she went from a bodybuilding also-ran to bikini champion in the span of a year, her first meeting with Sonya Deville, and why Otis is her family’s new favorite WWE Superstar. Also, donuts! Lots and lots of donuts.

