Mandy Rose Set To Kick Off Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

Mandy Rose captured the WWE NXT Women’s Championship from Raquel Gonzalez at Halloween Havoc, and the new champion took to Twitter to reveal that she will be kicking off tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, noting that she “has a few tricks up her sleeve.”

Here’s the updated WWE NXT lineup:

* Mandy Rose kicks off the show

* Lashing Out with guest Tony D’Angelo

* Duke Hudson’s Poker Room with Cameron Grimes

* Von Wagner & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza)

* Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

* The fallout of Halloween Havoc