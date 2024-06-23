Mandy Rose Lists Asuka as Her Favorite WWE Opponent

– During a recent edition of her Power Alphas podcast, former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose named Asuka as her favorite WWE opponent. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mandy Rose on her favorite WWE opponent: I would say Asuka was always my favorite opponent. She is just so good, she’s been wrestling for so long obviously.”

On Asuka bringing out the best in her: “I feel like she always kind of brought the best out of me, someone who didn’t have as much experience out there. As much as there was a little bit of a language barrier at times, sometimes I had like my greatest matches with her ’cause I just felt like she brought that energy and she just brought that feeling out there and she moves so fast so like keeping up with her was always fun so ya I would definitely say Asuka was one of my faves.”

Asuka successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Mandy Rose at WWE Fastlane 2019 on March 10, 2019. They faced each other multiple times throughout that year.