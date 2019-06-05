Mandy Rose On Using Looks and Charisma in Her WWE Career: ‘I Can Push the Envelope’

– Mandy Rose spoke with Muscle & Fitness for a new interview and discussed how she uses her looks and personality in her WWE career. Highlights are below:

On first getting into fitness competitions after college: “I was conflicted at first. I always worked out, but I wasn’t super strict with my diet. I hired a trainer and approached it like a hobby, but once I saw the progress and how my body was changing, I loved it.”

On balancing her in-ring skills and her personality to find success in WWE: “You’ve got to have charisma and other things in addition to athleticism. But I’ve got my background in fitness, I’ve done my training and put time in to develop my craft. So I can push the envelope with those seductive storylines but still show people that I can kick butt, too.”