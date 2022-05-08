Mandy Rose, Maryse Dressing Up for NFL Draft, Becky Lynch Top Superstar Instagram Photos

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Maryse getting dressed up for the NFL Draft, Mandy Rose showing off her new customized electric bike, Finn Balor with AJ Styles, Becky Lynch at the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano boxing fight, Sasha Banks and Naomi in Paris, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/rgp8Zkz6UG pic.twitter.com/4zNYsTHGVU — WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2022