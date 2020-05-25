wrestling / News

WWE News: Mandy Rose Celebrates Memorial Day With Pin-Up Photo, Bella Twins Take the Sibling Challenge

May 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Mandy Rose is celebrating Memorial Day with a new pin-up style photo for her fans as posted to Instagram. Rose shared the following bikini picture from a recent photo shoot to commemorate the day:

Happy Memorial Day ! 🇺🇸 ♥️ 📸 @ryanloco

– E! has posted a new video with the Bella Twins taking the Sibling Challenge: Pregnant Twin Edition:

