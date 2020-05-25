wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose Celebrates Memorial Day With Pin-Up Photo, Bella Twins Take the Sibling Challenge
May 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Mandy Rose is celebrating Memorial Day with a new pin-up style photo for her fans as posted to Instagram. Rose shared the following bikini picture from a recent photo shoot to commemorate the day:
– E! has posted a new video with the Bella Twins taking the Sibling Challenge: Pregnant Twin Edition:
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Says He Didn’t Originally Intend For Backstage Footage To Be Used In Documentary
- Japan Lifts State of Emergency, Empty Arena Shows Can Begin June 19
- Heath Slater Says He Still Doesn’t Know What Happened On Flight From Crown Jewel
- Undertaker on Becoming the American Badass, Says ‘Mainstream’ Taker Wouldn’t Have Survived