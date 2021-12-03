Mandy Rose On Making Most Of Her NXT Opportunity, How She’s Earned More Respect In WWE

Mandy Rose was recently interviewed on WWE Deutschland ahead of NXT WarGames on Sunday, and the current NXT Women’s Champion discussed making the most of her opportunity with the brand, feeling more respected in WWE, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Mandy Rose on making the most of her opportunity in NXT: “It’s weird because I’ve always felt comfortable in the ring. There are times where you feel more confident than other times with different segments, but I do feel a different vibe when I’m in there. Sometimes, when opportunities come your way and you take them and run with them, this was an opportunity. Good or bad, I didn’t know the outcome, but anything I’m given, I’m like, ‘yeah, sure.’ I’m not going to bitch about it. I’m going to do my best and take it and run with it. I joke around, but everything I touch turns to gold and it did. Literally.”

On feeling more respected in WWE: “None of us really knew where it was going to go. I didn’t know I was going to team up with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, I didn’t know we were going to form this faction or change my hair. It was what I wanted to do because if I was going to start on a new brand, why not reinvent myself? As talent, we have to reinvent and evolve. I feel way more confident in the ring. I feel a little more respected too. That’s across the board in the company. Once you feel like you have that respect, your confidence goes up. I’ve always been the person when I’m winning and I feel good, my confidence is through the roof. I feel way more confident and I’m having a lot of fun, which is a huge plus.”