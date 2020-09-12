Mandy Rose Officially Traded to Raw Roster

– As originally announced by The Miz, Mandy Rose is no longer part of the SmackDown roster. During today’s new episode of Talking Smack on the WWE Network, The Miz revealed that Mandy Rose was traded to the Raw roster “as of 10:01 pm on 9/11/2020.”

According to Miz, Otis needs to focus on his Money in the Bank contract and get rid of distractions, hence Mandy being moved to Raw. During last night’s SmackDown, Miz and Morrison attempted to steal Otis’ MITB contract. The Miz claimed that FOX and USA Network rely on him, and he pitched the idea to trade Mandy to Raw.

You can view 411’s recap of today’s Talking Smack at the above link. Mandy also shared the following tweet yesterday perhaps hinting at the move:

Additionally, WWE.com issued the following announcement, which makes the move official: