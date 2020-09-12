wrestling / News

Mandy Rose Officially Traded to Raw Roster

September 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– As originally announced by The Miz, Mandy Rose is no longer part of the SmackDown roster. During today’s new episode of Talking Smack on the WWE Network, The Miz revealed that Mandy Rose was traded to the Raw roster “as of 10:01 pm on 9/11/2020.”

According to Miz, Otis needs to focus on his Money in the Bank contract and get rid of distractions, hence Mandy being moved to Raw. During last night’s SmackDown, Miz and Morrison attempted to steal Otis’ MITB contract. The Miz claimed that FOX and USA Network rely on him, and he pitched the idea to trade Mandy to Raw.

You can view 411’s recap of today’s Talking Smack at the above link. Mandy also shared the following tweet yesterday perhaps hinting at the move:

Additionally, WWE.com issued the following announcement, which makes the move official:

Mandy Rose has been traded to Monday Night Raw

Mandy Rose is on the move, as The Golden Goddess has been traded to Raw.

The Miz crashed the set of WWE Talking Smack to break the news of Mandy Rose’s trade to Raw. The move was the latest tactic in The Miz & John Morrison’s ongoing quest to part Otis with his Money in the Bank Contract.

What will the move mean for Mandy and what effect will it have on her relationship with Otis?

Stay tuned to WWE digital and social platforms for the latest updates.

