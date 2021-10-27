Mandy Rose on Her First WWE NXT Title, Wanting More Respect That She Deserves

– Newly crowned WWE NXT Women’s champion Mandy Rose was a guest on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump and discussed her title win over Raquel Gonzalez at last night’s NXT Halloween Havoc event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On waking up as champion: “It felt really good waking up as champion. I’m really excited! This has been a long time coming. I put in the work, and I feel like it’s well deserved.”

Mandy Rose on her success in NXT: “I’ve been making waves since I’ve been in NXT. I think, sometimes, you never know what the reason may be or why you’re there. But at the end of the day, no matter what it is, or wherever I am, all the way since my bodybuilding days to Tough Enough to WWE, no matter what it is, I just show out. I put in the work. I’m a true believer that you gotta take risks in life. At the end of the day, I was given this opportunity to go to NXT. I don’t really know why; it doesn’t really matter. I know that I was going to show up and show out, and that’s what I did.”

On Toxic Attraction also winning the NXT women’s tag titles: “Well, it’s pretty obvious. I think Toxic Attraction is ready to take over. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are incredible athletes. I’m super excited for them. I think, also, while helping them grow in NXT and develop their characters, I didn’t think in the beginning, it would help me grow as much as well. So, that’s a big take-home I have. When you’re helping other people, you don’t know what you’re going to learn too and how you’re going to evolve. We all have this kind of chemistry. With my character evolving, I was getting tired of the same old thing about this ‘Golden Goddess’ and ‘God’s Greatest Creation,’ and it was all about my looks and whatnot. I want people to start appreciating my work and show some more respect – the respect that I deserve. At the end of the day, Mandy Rose 2.0 came out, and she’s a little more edgier. And now, she’s champion.”