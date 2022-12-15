wrestling / News
Mandy Rose On Her WWE Release: ‘Don’t Worry, The Page Is Still Up!’
December 15, 2022 | Posted by
In a message posted to the same Fantime page that allegedly got her fired from WWE this week, Mandy Rose issued a statement on her exit from the company.
She wrote (via Fightful: “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!“
