Mandy Rose On Her WWE Release: ‘Don’t Worry, The Page Is Still Up!’

December 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mandy Rose Image Credit: WWE

In a message posted to the same Fantime page that allegedly got her fired from WWE this week, Mandy Rose issued a statement on her exit from the company.

She wrote (via Fightful: “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!

