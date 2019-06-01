wrestling / News

WWE News: Mandy Rose On Making The Cover of Muscle & Fitness, NXT Stars Talk About The Return Of Goldberg, Peyton Royce Congratulates NXT

June 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mandy Rose Smackdown

– WWE has posted a new video in which Mandy Rose talks about the photo shoot she had for the cover of Muscle & Fitness: Hers.

– WWE has also posted a video with Cathy Kelley talking to NXT stars like Johnny Gargano and Matt Riddle about Goldberg’s return to Smackdown.

– Peyton Royce congratulated NXT on 25 Takeovers.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Goldberg, Mandy Rose, Peyton Royce, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading