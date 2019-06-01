wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose On Making The Cover of Muscle & Fitness, NXT Stars Talk About The Return Of Goldberg, Peyton Royce Congratulates NXT
June 1, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video in which Mandy Rose talks about the photo shoot she had for the cover of Muscle & Fitness: Hers.
– WWE has also posted a video with Cathy Kelley talking to NXT stars like Johnny Gargano and Matt Riddle about Goldberg’s return to Smackdown.
Just hours before #NXTTakeOver: XXV, @catherinekelley captures the excitement of the monumental event and offers reactions from @JohnnyGargano & @SuperKingofBros on @Goldberg’s imminent appearance on #SDLive this Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/LvoZAqA4CN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 1, 2019
– Peyton Royce congratulated NXT on 25 Takeovers.
Congratulations @WWENXT on 25 TakeOvers! Going to be a special night I’m sure. #TakeOverXXV 👏👏
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) June 1, 2019
