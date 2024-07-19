Mandy Rose On Mercedes Mone Having Creative Control Over Her AEW Character

Mandy Rose is happy to see that Mercedes Mone has creative control over her character in AEW. Mone spoke late last month about how she has creative control over her character, though she noted she “work[s] with Tony Khan very closely.” Rose spoke about the matter on her Powers Alpha podcast and said that she’s happy to see Mone get something that she had been unable to get while in WWE.

“Good for her for doing what she did,” Rose said (per Wrestling Inc). “And now she’s able to have complete creative control which she was always big with. I remember in WWE, like if she wasn’t happy with something, it was hard for her to be able to speak out about it because certain circumstances and people really weren’t going to change it. Then it was useless to even speak out cause you’re just wasting your breath. So I think that’s cool that she does have all of that creative control.”

Mone seems to currently be on a collision course with Britt Baker, who made her return to AEW at Forbidden Door to confront Mone following the latter’s win over Stephanie Vaquer.