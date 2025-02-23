Mandy Rose Weighs In On WWE Raw’s Move To Netflix

Mandy Rose recently shared her thoughts on WWE Raw making the move to Netflix to start 2025. The WWE alumna spoke about the matter on her Power Alphas podcast and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Raw’s move to Netflix: “Netflix obviously is huge and we’ve all – I think we all are subscribed to Netflix. A lot of new champions, and a lot of, you know, good stories. John Cena, being his last year in 2025 being on tour so that’s pretty exciting.”

On whether Raw will feature more mature content: “Someone said they will not be moving to, you know, Attitude Era type things, or anything like that,” she recalled. “I don’t think it’s gonna change at all in that aspect, I think there might be some things they could get away with more than they could have on USA.”