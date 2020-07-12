wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose & Otis Cook Quarantine Meals, Brock Lesnar & Sami Zayn Celebrate Birthdays
– Mandy Rose and Otis appear in a new video on Rose and Sonya Deville’s YouTube channel, showing off eay quarantine meals. You can see the full video below:
– Happy birthday to Brock Lesnar (43), Sami Zayn (36) and Shane Helms (46), all of whom celebrate their birthdays today. WWE posted to Twitter to wish happy birthdays to the first two:
43 F5s for 43 years.
Happy birthday to THE BEAST @BrockLesnar! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/zyGObXDAQq
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2020
Celebrating @SamiZayn's birthday like… 🕺 pic.twitter.com/Y6GYxVgiiH
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2020
