WWE News: Mandy Rose & Otis Cook Quarantine Meals, Brock Lesnar & Sami Zayn Celebrate Birthdays

July 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Otis and Mandy Rose

– Mandy Rose and Otis appear in a new video on Rose and Sonya Deville’s YouTube channel, showing off eay quarantine meals. You can see the full video below:

– Happy birthday to Brock Lesnar (43), Sami Zayn (36) and Shane Helms (46), all of whom celebrate their birthdays today. WWE posted to Twitter to wish happy birthdays to the first two:

