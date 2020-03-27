Mandy Rose On If She Thought Her Storyline with Otis Would Be Popular, Her Future Goals

On the latest edition of After the Bell, Mandy Rose discussed the popularity of her storyline with Otis as well as her future goals. Highlights are below.

On her future goals: “Obviously become Smackdown women’s champion is a goal of mine in the near future, I hope. Besides that, just kind of building my brand as well, outside of WWE, using the platform that we’re on, it’s such an amazing platform, and kind of also involving basically my background with fitness and health and beauty, all of those tie into my brand, basically, and use that to showcase all the young girls out there and young children out there that you can still have beauty and be successful and be also athletic, and you can have all of it, because I know I have it all, and I’m not being cocky, I’m just being confident.”

On if she thought her storyline with Otis would be as popular as it has gotten: “No, I never would have thought. To be honest, I thought it was really funny, he’s been doing this since NXT days, like the first time he, I forget the story, but he used to call me Mandy Candy, and every time I walked by, and make these weird noises, I don’t even know what he’s saying, I still don’t know what he’s saying to this day, but it was always just like a joke, we always kind of joked around about it, he’d post my pictures, we’d sometimes think it was kind of creepy, but it’s also funny, whatever, but no, I never thought that the WWE Universe would take it like this.”

