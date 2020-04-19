Mandy Rose Says She Pitched Storyline With Otis to Vince McMahon, Talks Total Divas Experience

Mandy Rose spoke with TV Series Hub for a new interview and discussed pitching her storyline with Otis to Vince McMahon, plus more. Highlights are below:

On how she created her on-screen character: “She is basically an exaggerated version of myself. It’s all about confidence. She’s a bit of a mean girl and I’m prettier than you and better than you. I’m not quite like that in real life.”

On how the storyline with Otis came about: “Otis always was around in NXT and posting pics of me and talking about how much he liked me. In a cute way, not a creepy way. This continued on and I thought it would be great if this became a storyline, especially once Otis entered Wrestlemania. I actually went to Vince McMahon myself and pitched the idea and he loved it.”

On WWE still performing during the pandemic: “We’re here for the fans. At the end of the day, that’s what WWE is all about. If we can put a smile on their faces, we’ve done our job. WWE is very careful and is being as safe as possible under the circumstances.”

On her Total Divas experience: “Total Divas was a great opportunity. I was brand new to the company and had basically been thrown into the deep end. I hadn’t wrestled much yet and was going up against girls that had been with the company for years. It was a great learning experience and a way to connect with all kinds of fans that don’t even watch wrestling. That’s the great thing about Total Divas, is that it brings fans in that weren’t already watching or wouldn’t normally watch.”

On the relationship between the cast: “For the most part, we’re very close. It is real life, even though it’s a reality show, and things do carry over. For the most part, we’re all good friends and it’s a great group of people to work with.”

On her fitness app: “It’s a 12-week program that you can complete and don’t need any equipment for. That’s what makes it different, and the fact that it’s for all ages and fitness levels.”