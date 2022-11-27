– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Mandy Rose posing in a high-cut, one pice bathing suit, Imperium getting posing together in the gym, Johnny Gargano celebrating his baby boy being nine months old, Zelina Vega showing her villain vibes, Mia Yim at Raw, The Rock wrapping up a weekend gym session with some Macho Man style shades, and Raquel Rodriguez. You can check out some of those photos below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/wOvyGGH50T pic.twitter.com/7U1m7hKIG0 — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2022