Mandy Rose Possibly Injured at This Week’s WWE NXT TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

– According to a report by Trent Osborne with Bodyslam.net, Mandy Rose is suspected to have suffered an injury during a match at the NXT TV tapings that took place earlier this week. The match is slated to air on Tuesday, September 31.

Multiple sources stated that Mandy Rose appeared to have been injured while wrestling Sarray. During the match, Sarray reportedly hit Rose with a dropkick that sent Rose to the outside of the ring. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne then covered Rose’s face with a towel before walking her to the back. The referee then counted out Rose to give Sarray the win.

Later in the night, Rose did make another appearance. She joined Dolin and Jayne for an attack on Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. While doing so, Rose was reportedly wearing a protective face mask, similar to the one Sheamus has used recently on TV.

The report noted that the sources did not confirm if the injury was legitimate or part of an angle. However, if Rose was able to continue working the tapings and take part in a physical segment, it appears to be a good sign that the possible injury would not keep her away from the ring for very long.

