– During a recent edition of her Power Alphas podcast, former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose addressed recent comments by Mercedes Mone, who stated that she has creative control over her work in AEW. Mone was also asked if she would ever return to WWE and said she was happy with everything she has right now. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mandy Rose on Mercedes Mone: “Mercedes Mone recently did an interview, and she talked about having complete creative control in AEW, which I kind of knew about, I had heard previously. Someone asked her about returning to WWE, and she just said, ‘I have everything I love right now, so I’m happy.’ So, good for her for doing what she did, and now she’s able to have complete creative control, which, she was always big with that. I remember in WWE, if she wasn’t happy with something, it was hard for her to be able to speak out about it because [of] certain circumstances and people weren’t gonna change it, then it was useless to even speak out because you’re just wasting your breath.”

On Mone now having creative freedom in AEW: “So I think that’s cool, that she does have all of that creative control. I can definitely relate to her right now in a sense of, yeah I’m not wrestling right now, but it is a sense of really great freedom to be able to do whatever you want and have that creative control, and if something comes your way, you’re able to do it and you don’t have to go through this line of people to get permission or whatever it is. That is a great feeling, especially [for] people that have been in WWE for quite some time and kind of felt like they were restricted.”

On hoping things are now changing in WWE: “I hope they’re changing a little bit, which they might be. But I think that’s relatable in my aspect. Even though I’m not wrestling, I do think that it is a very freeing feeling to be able to do whatever you want and create whatever you want. The world is your oyster, and it’s cool.”

Mercedes Mone recently captured the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last month, beating Stephanie Vaquer to become a double-champion. A Double Championship Victory Toast is scheduled for Mone later tonight on AEW Dynamite. The show is being held at the Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.