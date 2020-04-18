Mandy Rose Says She Will Prove to Everyone She’s Not Just a ‘Pretty Face’

– During last night’s episode of Smackdown, Sonya Deville explained her recent actions to Mandy Rose, revealing that she was tired of living in her former partner’s shadow. Additionally, Deville wrote on Twitter yesterday, “My time to be the star.” Mandy Rose later responded to Deville’s comments during the broadcast on social media.

Following their segment on Smackdown, Mandy Rose tweeted, “All the things @SonyaDevilleWWE said to me tonight, I’ve heard before but I’ve never let it define who I am. Yes I’ll admit I’m hurting right now but tomorrow I’ll wake up, wipe my tears and prove to everyone there’s a lot more to me than just a pretty face. #Smackdown” You can view their tweets below.

My time to be the star. — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 18, 2020