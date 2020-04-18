wrestling / News
Mandy Rose Says She Will Prove to Everyone She’s Not Just a ‘Pretty Face’
– During last night’s episode of Smackdown, Sonya Deville explained her recent actions to Mandy Rose, revealing that she was tired of living in her former partner’s shadow. Additionally, Deville wrote on Twitter yesterday, “My time to be the star.” Mandy Rose later responded to Deville’s comments during the broadcast on social media.
Following their segment on Smackdown, Mandy Rose tweeted, “All the things @SonyaDevilleWWE said to me tonight, I’ve heard before but I’ve never let it define who I am. Yes I’ll admit I’m hurting right now but tomorrow I’ll wake up, wipe my tears and prove to everyone there’s a lot more to me than just a pretty face. #Smackdown” You can view their tweets below.
My time to be the star.
— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 18, 2020
All the things @SonyaDevilleWWE said to me tonight, I’ve heard before but I’ve never let it define who I am. Yes I’ll admit I’m hurting right now but tomorrow I’ll wake up, wipe my tears and prove to everyone there’s a lot more to me than just a pretty face. #Smackdown
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More on WWE Changing TV Taping Schedule Again, Full Taping Schedule Until July, Money in the Bank Footage Shot, Location Still Not Confirmed
- PJ Black Reveals Reaction of ROH Roster To Marty Scurll Getting Creative Position
- AJ Styles Says He Feels Responsible For Release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the WWE Releases, If AEW Will Sign Up A Lot of Them, Says AEW Is Paying Some Talent ‘Astronomical’ Sums of Money