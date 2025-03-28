Mandy Rose Pushes Back At People Saying She Wasn’t a Double Champion

Mandy Rose has seen all the people who say she wasn’t a double champion in NXT, and she disagrees. As noted, Rose disputed the notion that Stephanie Vaquer is the first double women’s champion in NXT, pointing to how she unified the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT UK Women’s Championship. It has been pointed out that a unified championship is not the same as holding two separate titles simultaneously, but Rose posted a video to Twitter to fire back at that argument.

“It’s so funny to me that the people that never held a championship before are the first to sit there and argue about what counts as a double champion,” Rose said (per Fightful). ” Listen, y’all can argue semantics all that you want, but I still held two titles at the same time. Yes, unified them. Thank you.”

She continued, “Call it what you want. Who cares? Double champion, Mandy two belts. Undisputed, badass, whatever. It still doesn’t take away the fact that I did it so, y’all can keep fact checking over there and I’ll just keep winning have a great day.”

Vaquer defended both the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s North American Championship successfully on this week’s NXT in separate matches.