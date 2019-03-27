wrestling / News
Mandy Rose, Naomi, Carmella and Sonya Deville React To Their Smackdown Match Getting Cancelled
The original plan for last night’s episode of Smackdown was a fatal 4-way match for a shot at then-Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka at Wrestlemania, featuring Naomi, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. That match was pulled from the show and replaced with Asuka defending against Charlotte Flair, who won and became a record-setting eight-time women’s champion. The women who were set to compete all reacted to having their match cancelled on them through social media.
Putting all the equity in the wrong blonde… 🙄 #smh #GodsGreatestCreation #Sdlive
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) March 27, 2019
😑
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 27, 2019
Push through. 🤷🏻♀️
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 27, 2019
Me too. 😑 https://t.co/86ycaOI270
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 27, 2019
I’m a very very patient person with a long fuse, but let me tell you when it blows, you won’t want to be the one in my way. #HairUpSquareUp
— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) March 27, 2019
Welp #SdLive
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 27, 2019
I see that there is a lot of #salty tweets that four women didn’t get their number 1 contender opportunity tonight 🙄 well join the #salty club ! Maybe NOW you understand why I stay #SALTY 🧂
— Lana Day (@LanaWWE) March 27, 2019
Don’t start tonight is not the night! I got plenty of pepper to go with that #salt https://t.co/onKcNzF6Y6
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 27, 2019
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 #sdlive https://t.co/o5NkT56po3
— Lana Day (@LanaWWE) March 27, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose Rejects Fan Proposal At WWE Live Event
- Kurt Angle Has Been Personally Asking for the Opponents on His Retirement Tour
- Alberto El Patron on John Cena: ‘There Is No One Better at Listening to the Fans and Knowing What They Want’
- Madison Rayne Says Scarlett Bordeaux Has No Shame In Showing Her Sex Appeal