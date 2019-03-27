wrestling / News

Mandy Rose, Naomi, Carmella and Sonya Deville React To Their Smackdown Match Getting Cancelled

March 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Smackdown 3-26-19 Mandy Rose

The original plan for last night’s episode of Smackdown was a fatal 4-way match for a shot at then-Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka at Wrestlemania, featuring Naomi, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. That match was pulled from the show and replaced with Asuka defending against Charlotte Flair, who won and became a record-setting eight-time women’s champion. The women who were set to compete all reacted to having their match cancelled on them through social media.

