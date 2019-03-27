Mandy Rose, Naomi, Carmella and Sonya Deville React To Their Smackdown Match Getting Cancelled

The original plan for last night’s episode of Smackdown was a fatal 4-way match for a shot at then-Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka at Wrestlemania, featuring Naomi, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. That match was pulled from the show and replaced with Asuka defending against Charlotte Flair, who won and became a record-setting eight-time women’s champion. The women who were set to compete all reacted to having their match cancelled on them through social media.

😑 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 27, 2019

Push through. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 27, 2019

I’m a very very patient person with a long fuse, but let me tell you when it blows, you won’t want to be the one in my way. #HairUpSquareUp — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) March 27, 2019

I see that there is a lot of #salty tweets that four women didn’t get their number 1 contender opportunity tonight 🙄 well join the #salty club ! Maybe NOW you understand why I stay #SALTY 🧂 — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) March 27, 2019