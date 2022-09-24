Mandy Rose Recalls Her Reaction To Being Sent To WWE NXT, How It Motivated Her To Prove Her Critics Wrong

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Mandy Rose discussed her reaction to being sent to WWE NXT, how it motivated her to prove her critics wrong, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Mandy Rose recalls her reaction to being sent to NXT: “I didn’t even know why I was going to NXT. I’m a firm believer at the end of the day, I looked at it as an opportunity, as a new way to kind of rebrand myself. I think we all need to change as we develop and grow. I think for me, it was just a huge opportunity and a blank canvas to use this as something that could be really cool. I didn’t look at any of the negatives. I think that was a big part of it for me. I think a lot of people if they were to get the call to go back to NXT, they would ask a million questions. They’d be like why, and it’s normal, obviously. But I just literally, I took that call, and I said, ‘Okay, sure.’ I didn’t really ask many questions. Then I had this vision and obviously other things started coming about. I’m like, ‘You know what, I’m going to change up my character a little bit. I want to become a little edgier. It’s all about, can she back it up in the ring? I always have that stigma on me, so I’m going to change it up a little bit.’ Then I had this vision and with the group of a bunch of people, and we kind of made it come to life. So, I think it was honestly the best move for me. I’m super grateful. I just think a positive mindset going into it was the best aspect for me because it also showed. If I had a negative mindset, and if I came out there and looked like I don’t want to be here, it would just show and it wouldn’t work. So, I just stayed really positive, and I’m really happy that I did.”

On how it motivated her to prove her critics wrong: “It definitely did. I think for me too, it was like, whatever the reason may be, I’m gonna show them I know my worth, I know my capabilities, I know my potential. Maybe I wasn’t able to show it in the right light, or maybe I wasn’t able to get the opportunity to be able to show it because you can only show it so much. I am a firm believer of proving people wrong, but not only to prove them wrong, but to validate to myself and confirm that I know I can bring it.”

