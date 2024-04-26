– During a recent edition of Power Alphas, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose revealed her least favorite matchup during her NXT run. Rose cited her title defense against Dakota Kai in April 2022. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mandy Rose on her NXT 2.0 match with Dakota Kai: “My least favorite match was actually my singles match versus Dakota Kai. [For a] couple different reasons. Dakota and I never really never worked before, I didn’t think we had the best chemistry probably because we never worked before and there was a couple mishaps in the match … I was just a little messy because her kick almost hit my shoulder … So after that moment I was kind of in my head cause I thought I injured my shoulder, thankfully I didn’t.”

On not feeling at her best after hurting her shoulder: “It was really cramped up in the match, so I had that, I had my shoulder, I felt all discombobulated. I didn’t feel my best and I think she didn’t really either at that moment. So that would be my least favorite match I would have to say cause close injury call, thankfully it wasn’t.”

Mandy Rose defeated Dakota Kai to retain her title with the matchup.