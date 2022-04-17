wrestling / News
Mandy Rose in a Red Dress, Zelina Vega, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
April 17, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s photos include Mandy Rose in a lovely red dress, Zelina Vega paying tribute to Naruto, Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor getting some rays, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch promoting Mikaze’s new Adidas shoes for Autism Awareness, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/I0ozJqnhkL pic.twitter.com/xkJTG1SIq9
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2022
