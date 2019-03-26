wrestling / News
Mandy Rose Rejects Fan Proposal At WWE Live Event
March 26, 2019 | Posted by
– Mandy Rose is good. Thank you, next.
At a recent WWE live event, a fan in the front row had a sign asking for Mandy Rose’s hand in marriage. Mandy took notice of the fan and his proposal, letting him know that she has gold, not a diamond, on her mind.
Just another day in the life of Mandy… 🤷♀️😘 After this Tuesday on #SDLIVE I will be the winner of the #Fatal4way and go on to #Wrestlemania & make that Championship title
B E A UTIFULLLL💛💛 #GodsGreatestCreation #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/15kJ7SyZbK
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) March 25, 2019
Rose is set to compete in a fatal four-way tonight on SmackDown Live against Naomi, Sonya Deville, and Carmella. The winner of the bout will challenge Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 35.
