Mandy Rose Rejects Fan Proposal At WWE Live Event

March 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Mandy Rose is good. Thank you, next.

At a recent WWE live event, a fan in the front row had a sign asking for Mandy Rose’s hand in marriage. Mandy took notice of the fan and his proposal, letting him know that she has gold, not a diamond, on her mind.

Rose is set to compete in a fatal four-way tonight on SmackDown Live against Naomi, Sonya Deville, and Carmella. The winner of the bout will challenge Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 35.

